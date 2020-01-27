Warburg Pincus Pledges Up To $300M For Clean Energy Co.

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Warburg Pincus has agreed to infuse Scale Microgrid Solutions with as much as $300 million in capital that will be used to help with the clean energy company's plan to provide services aimed at bolstering the North American electric grid, the companies said Monday. For Scale Microgrid Solutions, or SMS, the growth equity investment serves to boost its ability to provide clean and reliable power solutions to commercial and industrial customers across North America, according to a statement. Formed in 2016, SMS designs, builds, operates and finances on-site power systems. In 2020, the company is planning to be "particularly focused" on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS