3 Climate Change Cases Are A Wake-Up Call For Insurers

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- This article is part of a series of articles addressing climate change litigation in the context of insurance and reinsurance. Three important decisions from December highlight the need for the industry to address the issue of climate change at both an underwriting and structural level. Each day seems to bring a new headline about what is being labelled an urgent climate crisis. The Paris Agreement, the Kyoto Protocol and the 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 25, are familiar to most people as some of the well-intentioned political attempts to address climate change. These arrangements allow signatory national governments to demonstrate publicly that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS