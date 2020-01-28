Suit Calls Deal Over Johnny Cash Museum 'Unconscionable'

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- A lawyer for an investor in Nashville’s Johnny Cash Museum breached his fiduciary duty by representing both parties in a lopsided rent and revenue deal, the museum has alleged in Tennessee federal court. RDN Heritage LLC’s attorney, Herbert C. Liebmann, represented both that company and the museum in a 2012 deal in which Heritage guaranteed rent for the museum in exchange for a percentage of the attraction's gross revenue, according to the complaint filed Friday. Heritage’s previous owner, Robert D. Nueske, who is now deceased, and Second Ave Museum signed the sponsorship agreement on April 12, 2012, and Heritage agreed to...

