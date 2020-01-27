United Exec Brands Sabre-Farelogix Deal Antitrust 'Nightmare'

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- A United Airlines executive testified Monday that he viewed global booking agent Sabre Corp.'s acquisition of potential competitor Farelogix Inc. as "the stuff of nightmares" during the first day of a planned nine-day federal antitrust trial in Delaware. Michael Tye Radcliffe, United Airlines director of distribution, was one of two airline officials to detail concerns about the deal during early testimony in the U.S. Department of Justice's case before U.S. District Court Judge Leonard P. Stark. Radcliffe told DOJ attorney Rachel A. Flipse that United twice explored acquisition of Farelogix, which provides software giving airlines, travel agents or travel managers more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS