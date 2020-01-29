Vodafone Inks $2.4B Deal To Sell Stake In Egyptian Biz

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- British telecom conglomerate Vodafone Group PLC has agreed to sell its stake in Vodafone Egypt to Saudi Telecom Co. for $2.39 billion as part of its plan to refocus efforts on Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see Saudi Telecom, known as STC, pick up a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt, according to a statement. The cash consideration implies a total enterprise value of $4.35 billion for the Egyptian business. Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone, said that the deal is “consistent with our efforts to simplify the group to two differentiated, scaled geographic...

