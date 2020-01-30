10th Circ. Says Helping Migrants Enough To Deny Green Card

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- A noncitizen can't get a green card through his American wife after the Tenth Circuit ruled Thursday that his criminal convictions for giving rides to migrants who crossed the border illegally make him inadmissible under federal immigration law. A panel of three judges said that Jose Zamora-Vasquez's conduct — to help three migrants avoid border agents in Texas and drive them to shelter — makes him ineligible to become a permanent resident under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The INA states that foreign citizens are inadmissible if they knowingly "encouraged, induced, assisted, abetted, or aided" another foreigner to "enter" the U.S....

