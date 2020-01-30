Ex-Boies Schiller Atty Tells Of Avenatti's Nike 'Stickup'

Law360, New York (January 30, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A former Boies Schiller attorney on Thursday told a New York federal jury that he tried to keep celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti at bay for days while cooperating with law enforcement after Avenatti threatened Nike Inc. with a scorched-earth media campaign over the company's alleged role in youth basketball corruption. Jurors heard witness testimony for the second day from counsel for Nike in the trial of Avenatti, who’s accused of trying to extort the sportswear company for millions of dollars by threatening to go to the press with information about illicit payments Nike made to top young athletes and defrauding his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS