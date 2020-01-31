'America's Snootiest' Golf Club Wants Out Of Caddies' Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Long Island golf club once called "America's snootiest" has asked a New York federal court to throw out a proposed class action claiming it doesn't pay caddies proper wages, arguing that the caddies haven’t provided sufficient details about their hours. National Golf Links of America and caddy master William Muller, who controls employee work schedules, sent a letter on Thursday to the court, saying the complaint against the private golf course in Southampton, New York, should be dismissed. The suit fails to allege enough facts to show that plaintiff Andrew Rodriguez worked compensable overtime while caddying during a workweek that...

