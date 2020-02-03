Gibson Dunn Grabs 2 Orrick Attys, Including M&A Co-Head

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn said Monday that it has bolstered its Silicon Valley and Houston offices by nabbing two mergers and acquisitions partners from Orrick, including Orrick’s former global co-head of M&A. Ed Batts will work out of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's office in Palo Alto, California, and Charles Walker will be based in Houston, according to a statement. "Chuck and I have practiced together for many years,” Batts told Law360 on Monday. “We’ve worked on deals frequently, though not exclusively, over the years” Before changing firms, Batts was global co-head of M&A for Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and had been with the...

