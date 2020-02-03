Pa. Med Mal Venue Limit's Impact On Health Care Unclear

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- While warning that a proposal to loosen a venue rule for medical negligence cases in Pennsylvania could send a temporary shock through malpractice insurance markets, the state's Legislative Budget and Finance Committee found no clear link between venue restrictions and the availability and affordability of health care. Christopher Latta, the deputy executive director of the bipartisan LBFC, said during a hearing in Harrisburg that any change to the state’s medical malpractice landscape, including the venue rule, could temporarily roil insurance providers on a short-term basis. “Insurers like predictability and stability,” he said. “A change in the venue rule will make the medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS