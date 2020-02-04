​​​​​​​Economists Barred From Weighing In On T-Mobile/Sprint Row

Law360, Washington (February 4, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge who oversaw a state-backed bench trial over the federally approved merger of T-Mobile and Sprint on Tuesday rejected an amicus brief by nine antitrust economists in support of the $56 billion deal. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero noted in a one-page order that the economists’ Jan. 31 request to offer their opinions “comes over two weeks after the completion of post-trial closing arguments” and that he’s not “persuaded that the amicus brief would be sufficiently timely or useful to be of assistance at this time.” Judge Marrero’s ruling came two days after a coalition of 14...

