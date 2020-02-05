Insurers Revive Fight Against London School's £5M Claim

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 3:44 PM GMT) -- Four insurers can fight back to defend themselves against a judgment ordering them to pay the London Business School £5 million ($6.5 million) in damages racked up in construction of a new building on campus. A judge at the High Court has reversed a default judgment entered in January against the insurers, which include Royal & Sun Alliance and Zurich, and allowed them to revive their defense to the lawsuit brought by the college. The insurers had been ordered to pay up after they failed to comply with the court’s directions. But, according to a filing on Friday, the London court...

