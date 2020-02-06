Mississippi Defends 'Fetal Heartbeat' Law At 5th Circ.

Law360, Houston (February 6, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- About two months after the Fifth Circuit upheld a ban on Mississippi’s law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks, the state’s lawyer told the court on Thursday that a law banning abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat — which could happen at six weeks — shouldn’t suffer the same fate. During oral arguments at the University of Houston Law Center, Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the only facility performing abortions in Mississippi — butted heads with the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure. Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed suit in March 2018 to initially challenge Mississippi House...

