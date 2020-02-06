BREAKING: J&J Hit With $186M In Punitive Damages For Asbestos In Talc

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (February 6, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson was pummeled Thursday with $186 million in combined punitive damages at a New Jersey state trial over claims the pharmaceutical giant knowingly sold baby powder containing asbestos and hid that contamination from the public with reckless indifference to the consequences. Nearly five months after a separate jury in the case hit J&J with a $37.3 million compensatory damages verdict, a new panel handed down punitive verdicts worth $750 million — which the judge later reduced — after concluding the company acted maliciously or in wanton and willful disregard of the rights of four people who were found to...

