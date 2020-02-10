'Prince of Whales' Convinces Court Fishing Gear Poses Threat

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- An activist who styles himself the “Prince of Whales” can continue his Endangered Species Act suit against Massachusetts, a federal judge has ruled, finding that the fishing equipment required by the state could imperil right whales nearing extinction. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs requires Bay State lobster fishermen to use a certain type of gear, called vertical buoy ropes, to identify and retrieve lobster traps, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani noted in her order Friday. Richard Maximus “Max” Strahan, an avid whale watcher and sea turtle researcher, has done enough to potentially show the state has fallen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS