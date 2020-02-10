UK Man Charged With Tax Evasion In Germany For €125M VAT Fraud

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Prosecutors in Frankfurt, Germany, have charged a U.K. citizen with tax evasion as part of a €125 million ($136 million) scheme involving value-added tax fraud and carbon emissions rights, according to a statement on Monday. A 46-year-old man, who was not named in the statement in accordance with German privacy laws but is known as Batman among his criminal network, deprived the German tax authorities of €125 million from activities that took place from September 2009 to April 2010, the Frankfurt attorney’s general office said. According to the statement, the scheme involved organizing and controlling the VAT carousel fraud operation and...

