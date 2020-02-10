Raptors President Punched Guard At NBA Finals, Suit Says

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 12:39 PM EST) -- A security guard is suing the Toronto Raptors and the team’s president in California federal court, claiming the president punched him when he stopped him from going onto the court without identification during the NBA finals last year. Alan Strickland said that during Game 6 of the NBA finals, played at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors, he had been instructed not to let anyone onto the court who didn't show proper identification. When Raptors President Masai Ujiri attempted to get onto the court, he didn’t identify himself or show identification, and Strickland didn’t...

