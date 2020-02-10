Ex-Theranos CEO Says Bad Blood Tests Are A 'Fact Of Life'

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (February 10, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes urged a California federal judge Monday to throw out criminal fraud charges over the viability of her once high-flying startup's blood-testing technology, arguing that the "massive" case is too vague and that "incorrect blood tests are a fact of life." During a hearing in Silicon Valley, Holmes' counsel Amy Saharia of Williams & Connolly LLP said she doesn't mean to diminish the "traumatic experience" of receiving erroneous test results. However, she said, all blood tests have error rates, and any erroneous results produced by Theranos' blood-testing devices are "probative of nothing." "The fact that there are...

