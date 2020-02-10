White House Looks To Chop EPA Budget By 26%

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Monday again said it wants to slash spending on environmental and energy programs, releasing a budget for fiscal year 2021 that is reminiscent of previous efforts to cut spending that failed to get buy-in from Congress. At the top of the White House's budget hit list is, again, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which would face a 26% reduction in funding to $6.7 billion, down from the $9.1 billion that was allocated in fiscal year 2020. The U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would also see significant budget...

