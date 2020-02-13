Investors Fight To Keep Fraud Claim Against Va. Law Firm

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- Two business partners accusing Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank PLC of malpractice urged a Florida federal court Wednesday to let their fraud claim against the firm and two of its attorneys proceed, arguing that fraud exists as a tort separate from legal malpractice. Plaintiffs Philip Kurlander and Edwin M. Stanton fought to keep their fraud claim alive against Virginia-based Kaplan Voekler and attorneys Robert R. Kaplan and Robert R. Kaplan Jr., who argued it should be tossed because it hinges on their conduct as attorneys. But Kurlander and Stanton said Virginia law recognizes fraud as a separate tort and said their...

