EU Aims To Stop 'Greenwashing' Of Financial Products

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 2:57 PM GMT) -- Europe's markets watchdog has said that asset managers must disclose in a standardized format how the products they offer are environmentally and socially beneficial in order to avoid misleading investors about the environmental and social benefits of products. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that investors must have access to reliable and relevant information about the environmental, social and governance impact of financial products that they funnel cash into, as consumers shift toward a preference for sustainable finance. But ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor called out agencies that provide ratings of the environmental impact of funds and other products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS