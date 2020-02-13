UK Probing Spanish Telecom's $2.4B Arqiva Buyout

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- Britain's competition watchdog has kicked off an investigation into Spanish telecom Cellnex’s £2 billion ($2.17 billion) deal to buy out British rival Arqiva's entire telecom division, aiming to suss out whether the combination will hurt U.K. markets. A Cellnex tower in Britain. Although the Competition and Markets Authority offered no details on what part of the deal it plans to scrutinize, and a spokesperson for the authority declined to comment, the organization said in a press release Thursday that it is reviewing “whether [the merger] may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets...

