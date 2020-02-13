'Dark Money' Swaying High Court, Whitehouse Tells The Term

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- A high-stakes case over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is an example of “dark money” influencing outcomes at the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in a sit-down interview with Law360’s The Term podcast. Sen. Whitehouse, one of the most outspoken critics of the court in Congress today, sat down with The Term to talk about his recent amicus brief in the CFPB case. The Senate Judiciary Committee member called on the court to adopt new disclosure rules that would force organizations that file amicus briefs to disclose their donors. This Week Whitehouse Says ‘Dark Money’ Is Swaying The...

