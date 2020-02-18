European Insurers Settle €21M Claim For Aluminum Meltdown

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 4:33 PM GMT) -- A Jersey-based holding company has settled its €21.3 million ($23 million) lawsuit against two European insurers for losses at a Dutch aluminum factory allegedly caused by worn-out equipment, a London judge said. High Court Judge Philip Pelling put the proceedings on hold in an order dated Friday after Lassan Holdings Ltd. inked a confidential agreement with Italy's Assicurazioni Generali SpA and Mapfre Global Risks Compania of Spain. Each side has permission from the court to enforce the terms without the need to bring a new claim, the judge added. Separately the judge also ordered the insurers to hand back £1 million ($1.3...

