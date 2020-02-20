Property Owners' Insurance Claim Goes After New Oil Co.

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 5:15 PM GMT) -- Homeowners have amended an insurance suit over an oil spill on their property that allegedly caused hundreds of millions of pounds of damage, swapping in an oil distributor that purchased the supplier they originally targeted for negligence. Sean and Karen Robinson and their two children say the oil that escaped from a corroded storage tank near their Surrey home caused extensive contamination to the ground and their property, requiring 10 rooms to be taken out of use during the three-year remediation project. They seek £459,608 ($592,303) for the work, along with the costs of installing temporary tanks and unspecified damages for...

