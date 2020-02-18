FCA Puts Brakes On Online Motor Finance Ads

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 5:42 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday it has banned a number of online advertisements and social media posts by a car finance company as part of its crackdown on misleading promotions. Rix Motor Co. Ltd. has been ordered to delete posts on its Instagram account and withdraw ads on three of its websites relating to car finance after it was found to fall short of expectations, the FCA said. Businesses authorized by the regulator are responsible for insuring that products they offer comply with tough advertising guidelines. According to the FCA, the Rix Motors ads failed to make clear the full...

