Pot Dispensary Operator Seeks Win In Suit Against Card Co.

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 2:15 PM EST) -- A cannabis dispensary operator has asked an Arizona federal judge to quickly end a dispute alleging struggling credit card processor Linx Card Inc. began missing payments in June and owes it nearly $1.8 million. The operator, Tryke Management Services LLC, said in Monday's filing that it is entitled to summary judgment on its breach of contract claim because there is no dispute regarding the allegations it has leveled against Linx. Tryke, which operates dispensaries in Arizona and Nevada under the Reef brand, said Linx breached the terms of a so-called forbearance agreement and a subsequent extension that set a September 2019...

