Mass. Lawmaker Arrested On Tax, Bank Fraud Charges

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Agents from the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service arrested a Massachusetts state lawmaker Tuesday, charging him with filing false tax returns and committing bank fraud. Massachusetts state Rep. David Nangle, center, was arrested Tuesday on charges that included filing false tax returns. (Getty Images) The agents arrested Rep. David Nangle, D-Lowell, a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, on allegations of filing false tax returns to the IRS and committing bank and wire fraud, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday in a Massachusetts federal court. Nangle falsified his federal tax returns from 2014 until 2018, the government said, by claiming fraudulent...

