LaCroix Drinkers Drop Suit Over 'Natural' Label

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- Illinois consumers on Tuesday agreed to drop a proposed class action accusing the maker of the wildly popular LaCroix sparkling water of claiming its drinks are “100% Natural” despite adding synthetic compounds used in insecticides and cancer treatments.

Named plaintiff Lenora Rice and National Beverage Corp. filed a joint stipulation to permanently end the case, with each party agreeing to foot the bill for their own costs and fees. U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice on Tuesday.

Counsel for the parties and a spokesperson for National Beverage Corp. did not immediately respond to requests for comment...

