German Minister Defends Financial Transaction Tax Proposal

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- Germany's finance minister has defended a proposed European financial transaction tax on the day the country's cabinet approved a basic pension that would be funded by the tax. In a video posted on the ministry's website Wednesday, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested that financial transactions should be taxed like any other transactions where value-added tax is assessed, such as buying bread. He said the taxes exist in other countries with large financial centers, such as the U.K. and France. Without naming specific countries or businesses, Scholz rejected criticism that has been voiced at the European level, namely by Austria, that...

