'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Drops Suit Against Trial Witness

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- “Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli dropped his fraud case against a witness at his criminal trial who is also the son of a former investor, according to a filing in New York federal court Thursday. The witness, Lee Yaffe, claimed in a November dismissal bid that Shkreli’s suit was an attempt to exact revenge on Yaffe for testifying against the now-imprisoned former hedge fund manager and to gain leverage over Yaffe’s father, investor George Yaffe, in an ongoing collection dispute. Thursday’s two-sentence filing gave no information about the reason Shkreli decided to walk away from the case. Shkreli brought his suit in...

