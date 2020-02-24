MoFo Snags Latham Finance Lawyer For London Office

Law360, London (February 24, 2020, 4:43 PM GMT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP said Monday that it has snagged a lawyer from Latham & Watkins LLP to add to its finance team in London, which it has expanded in the last two years. Matthew Dunlap joined as a partner in the firm’s finance practice, coming from his previous role as an associate, Morrison & Foerster said. He brings with him experience in cross-border corporate and private equity transactions. This includes high yield debt offerings, which pay out higher interest to investors as they are riskier and more likely to default. “Morrison & Foerster is making a real impact in the...

