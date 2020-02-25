Dubai Fines UK Mortgage Broker For Exceeding License

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 3:49 PM GMT) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority said Tuesday it has fined the Dubai subsidiary of U.K.-based mortgage provider Enness $105,000 for breaching marketing rules. Enness Ltd.'s presence in the United Arab Emirates is a “representative office," which means it is only permitted to carry out a narrow set of actives under its Dubai’s financial license. Under Dubai laws, a rep office can provide information about financial services or products offered by its head office or make introductions, but it cannot arrange mortgage loans or source financing from other lenders. The regulator said that between 2017 and 2019, the local unit Enness DIFC organized mortgages and...

