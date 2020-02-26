UK Court Backs Import Duties For Mobility Scooters

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- A U.K. appeals court has sided with a tax tribunal’s finding that various types of electric mobility scooters are subject to import duties because they’re akin to motor vehicles designed mainly for transportation, not as conveyances for people with disabilities. A three-judge panel of the England and Wales Court of Appeal issued an opinion Tuesday affirming the classification for scooters. In September 2018, the U.K. Upper Tribunal’s Tax and Chancery Chamber initially made that finding, based on arguments from HM Revenue & Customs, Britain’s tax authority, but a group of companies involved in scooter production and importation appealed the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS