2nd Circ. Revives NY Couple's $5M Real Estate Fight

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday revived a suit against a hedge fund owner and his attorneys at Dorsey & Whitney LLP, saying the couple behind the suit had established a case that the firm had conspired with an outside attorney and his wife to cheat the couple out of the proceeds of a condo sale. The appellate panel said the district court improperly failed to give Michael and Norma Knopf the benefit of the doubt when considering their claims. The Knopfs alleged that Dorsey & Whitney, its client Michael H. Sanford, and independent attorney Frank M. Esposito arranged for Esposito’s wife,...

