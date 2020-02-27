More Investors Join Fraud Suit Over Wine Loan Biz

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 8:13 PM GMT) -- A London judge gave investors permission to add 133 new claimants to their suit accusing brokers of ripping them off through a $6.7 million scheme promising high interest payments in exchange for loans to property developers backed by expensive wines. The High Court claim for commercial fraud was originally filed by Delaware company SMPI Bordeaux SPV3 LLC, online private bank Strategic Bank International and Agricultural Land Corp. against Bordeaux Cellars London Ltd., its director Stephen Burton and another man. In an order issued Monday, Judge Sara Cockerill gave the investors permission to add the new claimants to their suit, including dozens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS