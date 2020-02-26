Michael Best Gobbles Austin Firm To Boost Startup Muscle

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- In a move to expand its startup and emerging company offerings in Austin, Texas, Michael Best & Friedrich has acquired local boutique RWR Legal, bringing on three corporate and securities lawyers. Wisconsin law firm Michel Best announced Wednesday that Rick Ressler, RWR Legal's managing general counsel, will serve as Michael Best's new Austin office managing partner. Meanwhile, Ressler's wife, Shari Wynne Ressler, also a founder of RWR Legal, joins as a partner focusing on strategic development, and Stephen Aguilar joins as senior counsel. "The reason why we did this is because this particular combination between Michael Best and RWR legal was...

