Hospital Group NMC Suspends Shares After CEO Sacking

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 5:42 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority approved a request by hospital group NMC Health on Thursday to suspend trading of its shares after the company fired its chief executive amid a growing accounting scandal. At the close of trading Wednesday, NMC Health revealed there had been unauthorized off-balance-sheet financing of $335 million to companies owned by its two major shareholders. In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the listed company said its chief executive Prasanth Manghat had been sacked and a member of the treasury team had been suspended so as not to interfere with an internal investigation NMC Health said the...

