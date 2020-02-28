Court Warned That Award Risks PrivatBank Investor Payout

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 9:38 PM GMT) -- PrivatBank bondholders could lose their payout unless a London judge determines whether a trustee could run into trouble if it abides by an arbitration tribunal's decision to award money only to bondholders deemed "innocent" of a massive loan fraud, lawyers warned Friday. A lawyer for one of the investors told the High Court there’s a real risk no money will be split among investors unless the court clarifies whether divvying an arbitration award creates any legal risk. Investors want the court to declare if Madison Pacific Trust Ltd. can distribute a London Court of International Arbitration award to investors of the Ukrainian...

