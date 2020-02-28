Cannabis Bill Roundup: Virginia Is Eyeing Legal Pot

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Hundreds of cannabis reform bills are making their way through Congress and statehouses across the country. Here, Law360 takes stock of some recent major legislative developments and looks ahead to the bills that are expected to get a hearing in the next few days. Actions Taken In one of several moves made this week by Virginia lawmakers, the state’s House of Delegates on Feb. 24 voted 63-36 to adopt a resolution directing a state oversight agency to determine how the commonwealth could best legalize and regulate the sale and growth of marijuana for adult use. The resolution, S.J.R. 67, instructs the...

