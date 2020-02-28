9th Circ. Reinstates Block On 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 1:06 PM EST) -- The Trump administration can no longer push migrants back into Mexico while their immigration court cases continue, after the Ninth Circuit on Friday reinstated a lower court order halting the controversial border policy across the country. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel upheld a California federal judge’s decision that the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols, which allow the government to force non-Mexicans to wait for their immigration court decisions in Mexico, is likely illegal and violates the U.S.’s international refugee obligations. Asylum seekers forced to wait out their immigration court proceedings in Mexican border towns are likely to face “irreparable harm”...

