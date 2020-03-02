FCA Kicks Off Trial Over Music Brand Revival Investments

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 7:56 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority told a London court Monday that the owners of a company that attempted to revive the brand behind one of Britain's biggest music store chains knowingly misled investors in a £3.6 million ($4.5 million) sale of shares. Marking the start of trial, FCA counsel James Purchas said Lee Anthony Skinner was the "driving force" behind the new company Our Price Records Ltd. and knowingly worked with co-defendant Karen Ferreira to raise the £3.6 million in 2014 and 2015 without authorization. The regulator has accused the pair of marketing the scheme to investors using companies that were not...

