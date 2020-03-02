Boston Scientific Blasts $5.5M Atty Fee Award In FCA Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- Boston Scientific implored a New Jersey federal judge to reduce a $5.5 million counsel fee award recommended for whistleblowers who settled a False Claims Act suit against the company, saying Friday that the "grossly excessive and disproportionate" award was improperly based on pricey New York rates. A magistrate judge had recommended lowering by about $2 million the $7.6 million award sought by Susman Godfrey LLP and McManimon Scotland & Baumann LLC, but the medical device maker said that reduction, which decreased the hourly rates on which the award would be based from $618 to $514, doesn't go far enough. "The hourly rates...

