Ardonagh Group To Buy Broker Rural Insurance

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 2:48 PM GMT) -- U.K. insurance brokerage giant Ardonagh has said it will buy a Yorkshire-based insurer specializing in rural and agricultural cover. Ardonagh said Monday it will buy the trade and assets of Rural Insurance Group Ltd., which the company called a “leading specialist underwriter for rural and agricultural communities.” Ardonagh did not disclose the terms of the deal. Derek Coles, chief executive of MGA Binders and Facilities for the Ardonagh Group, said the acquisition reflects a “commitment to serving the U.K.’s regional broking market.” “It’s a business firmly embedded in the communities it serves and renowned not only for its products across farming,...

