$500K Punitive Award Against Insurer Shocks Del. Court

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge ordered a new trial Monday against Berkshire Hathaway unit AmGuard over a delayed $7,300 workers' comp payment, saying the $500,000 punitive damages verdict handed down by the jury "shocks the conscience of the court." Former Hero Demolition worker Mark Krieger's foot was crushed and fractured in multiple places while Krieger was working on May 22, 2017. In early June 2017, Krieger said, AmGuard received the claim and uncritically accepted Hero's alleged lies about the situation, unjustifiably keeping Krieger's only source of financial support from him for months. Krieger died of unrelated causes in 2018. A jury found in...

