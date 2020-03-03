UK Lawmakers Push FCA For Clarity On 'Mortgage Prisoners'

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 4:36 PM GMT) -- British lawmakers called on the financial watchdog on Tuesday to clarify the edges of the “regulatory perimeter” that stops it from helping so-called mortgage prisoners trapped in high-interest loans. Seema Malhotra, Labour member of Parliament and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Mortgage Prisoners, said the Financial Conduct Authority should clarify the scope of its powers. The concerns, laid out in a letter to departing FCA boss Andrew Bailey, follow a meeting between Bailey and MPs last month. The FCA introduced new rules in 2019 to make it easier for customers stuck in high-interest loans with a mortgage provider that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS