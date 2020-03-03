Spain Ordered To Pay Fraction Of €2B Energy Investor Claim

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- An ad hoc arbitration tribunal has handed Spain a win, rejecting a €2 billion claim by energy investors that the country breached the Energy Charter Treaty by rolling back tariff incentives through energy reforms. The Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal ordered Spain to compensate 10 investors that were receiving a return that was slightly below a 7% post-tax rate, making the country liable for €91.1 million — 5% of what the investors originally sought in damages, Herbert Smith Freehills said Tuesday in a press release. Some claimants have been refused any compensation. The panel agreed with Spain’s arguments that under the...

