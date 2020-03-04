9th Circ. Revives Mexican Citizen's Bid For Torture Protection

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Mexican immigrant claiming he would be tortured for his mental health issues if he was deported got a second shot to remain in the U.S. after the Ninth Circuit said that the immigration court’s appellate body disregarded evidence of torture. A three-judge panel found Tuesday that even though an immigration judge had relied on evidence of systemic discrimination and violence against mentally ill people to determine that Jose Eduardo Guerra would face torture if returned to Mexico, the Board of Immigration Appeals had erred by failing to evaluate the immigration judge’s factual findings for clear error, or even acknowledge those...

