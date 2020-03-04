Cannabis Biz Merger Burned Investors, Chancery Suit Says

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- Two investors in Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc. have filed a derivative and proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court alleging a 2019 merger with the company's private-equity backed controller unfairly benefited the controller's three founders and other investors to the detriment of Tilray's minority shareholders. In a suit made public Tuesday, Tilray stockholders Deborah R. Braun and Dr. Nader Noorian assert direct and derivative breach of fiduciary duty claims against Tilray directors, private equity firm Privateer Holdings Inc. and Privateer's three founders in connection with the merger. One of those founders, Brendan Kennedy, is Tilray's CEO and the company's "public face" and "de...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS