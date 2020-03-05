UK Investors Tell Cos. To Set Out Climate Risk Plans

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 4:36 PM GMT) -- A U.K. investment trade group on Thursday demanded that British companies disclose information to investors about how they are managing climate change risks, ramping up pressure on businesses to respond accordingly to global warming. The Investment Association, which represents more than 200 investment managers with over £7.7 trillion ($9.8 trillion) in assets, told U.K.-listed companies that they must say in their 2020 annual reports what impact they expect climate change to have on their business models. British companies must also explain how they are measuring and managing the risks of carbon emissions and rising temperatures on their organizations, the trade group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS